Advertisement

Ira Idzenga, 83, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ira Idzenga, 83 of Bethune Street, passed away early Monday morning at Crouse Hospital in...
Ira Idzenga, 83 of Bethune Street, passed away early Monday morning at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.(Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Ira Idzenga, 83 of Bethune Street, passed away early Monday morning at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born October 9, 1938 in Holland, son of Peter and Anne Klaver Idzenga. The family moved to Canada when he was a boy and Ira was educated in Canadian schools.

He married Carol J. Hossack on February 2, 1980 in Waterdown, Ontario.

Ira worked most of his life as a dairy farmer, owning and operating Zenga Farms, in Adams, NY. He became an American Citizen as an adult. He retired in 2002 after selling the farm.

He was a member of the Adams Lions Club and was an avid card and pool player.

Besides his wife Carol, he is survived by his sons, Peter (Sharon) Idzenga, Howley, Newfoundland, George Idzenga, Brighton, Ontario, Victor (Melanie) Idzenga, Stirling, Ontario, and Kevin (Rene) Norsworthy, Morristown, NY, two daughters, Taleana (Fred) Jeffs, Stirling, Ontario and Pamela (James) Stewart, Alexandria Bay, NY, two brothers, Allen (Gloria) Idzenga, Deseronto, Ontario, and Fred Idzenga, Gouverneur, NY, three sisters, Winnie (Dino) Walmsley, Napanee, Ontario, Teresa Klock, Carthage, NY and Stella Bigwarfe, Dolgeville, NY, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 18th at 2pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay with Rev. Jeff McIlrath , officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Stewart's Shops
Stewart’s Shops submits revised plans for Watertown store
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg earmarks pandemic relief money for home repairs
Ghost gun regulations
Watertown police official reacts to ghost gun proposals
Marie Julie P. Ellingsen, 53, of 12 Cherry Street, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April...
Marie Julie P. Ellingsen, 53, of Potsdam
Charles F. Burdick, 91, passed away at home surrounded by family on April 11, 2022.
Charles F. Burdick, 91, of Watertown

Obituaries

Nick Hillary
Judge: Hillary’s discrimination lawsuit can move forward against village of Potsdam
Francis “Frank” A. French, age 79, of Gouverneur, passed away on April 11, 2022 at Gouverneur...
Francis “Frank” A. French, 79, of Gouverneur
Diane L. Kerr, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Crouse...
Diane L. Kerr, 75, of Ogdensburg
Mary Genevieve Shorette died on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home, as she had been...
Mary Genevieve Shorette, of Helena
Martha (Marty) M. Maloney, 81, of Sandy Creek, NY, went home to be with our Lord, April 9,...
Martha (Marty) M. Maloney, 81, of Sandy Creek