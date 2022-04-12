Ira Idzenga, 83, of Alexandria Bay

Ira Idzenga, 83 of Bethune Street, passed away early Monday morning at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Ira Idzenga, 83 of Bethune Street, passed away early Monday morning at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born October 9, 1938 in Holland, son of Peter and Anne Klaver Idzenga. The family moved to Canada when he was a boy and Ira was educated in Canadian schools.

He married Carol J. Hossack on February 2, 1980 in Waterdown, Ontario.

Ira worked most of his life as a dairy farmer, owning and operating Zenga Farms, in Adams, NY. He became an American Citizen as an adult. He retired in 2002 after selling the farm.

He was a member of the Adams Lions Club and was an avid card and pool player.

Besides his wife Carol, he is survived by his sons, Peter (Sharon) Idzenga, Howley, Newfoundland, George Idzenga, Brighton, Ontario, Victor (Melanie) Idzenga, Stirling, Ontario, and Kevin (Rene) Norsworthy, Morristown, NY, two daughters, Taleana (Fred) Jeffs, Stirling, Ontario and Pamela (James) Stewart, Alexandria Bay, NY, two brothers, Allen (Gloria) Idzenga, Deseronto, Ontario, and Fred Idzenga, Gouverneur, NY, three sisters, Winnie (Dino) Walmsley, Napanee, Ontario, Teresa Klock, Carthage, NY and Stella Bigwarfe, Dolgeville, NY, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 18th at 2pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay with Rev. Jeff McIlrath , officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

