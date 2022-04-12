Advertisement

JCC board reacts as president becomes finalist at 2 other colleges

Jefferson Community College
Jefferson Community College
By Brendan Straub
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Jefferson Community College’s president, Dr. Ty Stone is a finalist to become a president at two other colleges, we hear from the board of trustees at JCC.

Stone is one of four finalists for a job at Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee and one of three finalists for the same gig at Muskegon Community College in Michigan.

In 2021, Stone was a finalist but didn’t get a president’s job at Delta College, also in Michigan.

JCC’s board of trustees chair Judy Genter said, “This is certainly a testimony to her exceptional skills as an academic leader that she has been sought after by other educational institutions. As she explores this opportunity, we are confident in Dr. Stone’s continued commitment to JCC and to the success of our students.”

Stone still has a couple of years left on her contract at JCC.

