Advertisement

Judge: Hillary’s discrimination lawsuit can move forward against village of Potsdam

Nick Hillary
Nick Hillary(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A federal court says Oral “Nick” Hillary’s racial discrimination lawsuit against the village of Potsdam can move forward.

Hillary was arrested, prosecuted, and ultimately acquitted of murdering 12-year-old Garrett Phillips of Potsdam.

The suit claims that Hillary was singled out as a suspect in Phillips’ 2011 death because he’s Black.

The lawsuit originally named virtually every person and office involved in the Hillary case, including the state police, St. Lawrence County, and the district attorney.

Over the last couple of years, a U.S. District Court judge has dropped all but the village of Potsdam from Hillary’s lawsuit. On Tuesday, the federal court decided the village of Potsdam can be sued.

We were unable to reach Hillary’s attorney for comment.

See the civil case judgment below:

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 72-year-old Fred...
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown....
UPDATE: Police catch Watertown man wanted for bank robbery
Michael Snow
Gun used to kill SUNY Potsdam student still out there
Thousands of people were in Lewis County Saturday for the annual SNIRT run
Thousands come to Lewis County for annual SNIRT Run
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Alleged bank robber arraigned Monday morning

Latest News

Stewart's Shops
Stewart’s Shops submits revised plans for Watertown store
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg earmarks pandemic relief money for home repairs
Ghost gun regulations
Watertown police official reacts to ghost gun proposals
New York State Capitol
Resign, resign, resign: north country reacts to lt. gov’s arrest