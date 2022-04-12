Judge: Hillary’s discrimination lawsuit can move forward against village of Potsdam

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A federal court says Oral “Nick” Hillary’s racial discrimination lawsuit against the village of Potsdam can move forward.

Hillary was arrested, prosecuted, and ultimately acquitted of murdering 12-year-old Garrett Phillips of Potsdam.

The suit claims that Hillary was singled out as a suspect in Phillips’ 2011 death because he’s Black.

The lawsuit originally named virtually every person and office involved in the Hillary case, including the state police, St. Lawrence County, and the district attorney.

Over the last couple of years, a U.S. District Court judge has dropped all but the village of Potsdam from Hillary’s lawsuit. On Tuesday, the federal court decided the village of Potsdam can be sued.

We were unable to reach Hillary’s attorney for comment.

See the civil case judgment below:

Court Filing by Scott Atkinson on Scribd

