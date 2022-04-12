Kids enjoy spring break at 4-H Camp Wabasso

TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - The weather is warming up and it’s perfect timing for kids in many north country schools who are on spring break this week. We checked out what some of them are doing.

It was a day full of laughter, fun, and friendship at 4-H Camp Wabasso. Everything from playing catch and designing walking sticks with classic arts and craft supplies to making some candy-filled trail mix.

“This is the first opportunity without snow on the ground to get kids out to camp,” said Sabrina DeRue, camp director.

And it was a beautiful spring day for it. DeRue says 40 kids from all over the north country joined in on the day’s activities. She says the one-day event will take the campers onto the nature trail, playing kickball, and eating a classic camping snack.

“At the end of camp, we’re going to roast marshmallows,” said Amelia Ziegler, camper.

“And I love the s’mores. And I love singing the songs at the campfire,” said Abigail Haracka, camper. “I get to meet people I don’t know, and maybe see some friends that I do know.”

“I already made a couple friends,” said Scarlet Wood, camper.

The kids say a day at Camp Wabasso beats going to school any day. And they’re hoping to make a trip back here this summer.

