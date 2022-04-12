Advertisement

Kids enjoy spring break at 4-H Camp Wabasso

4-H Camp Wabasso
4-H Camp Wabasso(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - The weather is warming up and it’s perfect timing for kids in many north country schools who are on spring break this week. We checked out what some of them are doing.

It was a day full of laughter, fun, and friendship at 4-H Camp Wabasso. Everything from playing catch and designing walking sticks with classic arts and craft supplies to making some candy-filled trail mix.

“This is the first opportunity without snow on the ground to get kids out to camp,” said Sabrina DeRue, camp director.

And it was a beautiful spring day for it. DeRue says 40 kids from all over the north country joined in on the day’s activities. She says the one-day event will take the campers onto the nature trail, playing kickball, and eating a classic camping snack.

“At the end of camp, we’re going to roast marshmallows,” said Amelia Ziegler, camper.

“And I love the s’mores. And I love singing the songs at the campfire,” said Abigail Haracka, camper. “I get to meet people I don’t know, and maybe see some friends that I do know.”

“I already made a couple friends,” said Scarlet Wood, camper.

The kids say a day at Camp Wabasso beats going to school any day. And they’re hoping to make a trip back here this summer.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 72-year-old Fred...
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown....
UPDATE: Police catch Watertown man wanted for bank robbery
Michael Snow
Gun used to kill SUNY Potsdam student still out there
Thousands of people were in Lewis County Saturday for the annual SNIRT run
Thousands come to Lewis County for annual SNIRT Run
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Alleged bank robber arraigned Monday morning

Latest News

Ambulance
Some north country fire departments can now recover ambulance costs
2 arrested in Lewis County on drug charges
Jefferson Community College
JCC board reacts as president becomes finalist at 2 other colleges
Eggs
Egg prices soar, area diner paying extra $100 weekly