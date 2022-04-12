Marie Julie P. Ellingsen, 53, of Potsdam

Marie Julie P. Ellingsen, 53, of 12 Cherry Street, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Marie Julie P. Ellingsen, 53, of 12 Cherry Street, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Julie was born in Naga City, Philippines, where she earned her BS in Business Administration from Ateneo de Naga College. She worked at SUNY Potsdam as a Project Assistant.

Julie was predeceased by her parents Ernesto and Teresita (Imperial) Perez and a sister. She is survived by her husband Harold, and daughter Samantha Marie, four sisters, a brother, and many nieces and nephews.

Julie was a very generous individual who enjoyed helping others. She loved to decorate and tend to her beautiful roses, and she always took great pride in looking her best.

Calling hours and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Julie’s memory to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

