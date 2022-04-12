Martha (Marty) M. Maloney, 81, of Sandy Creek, NY, went home to be with our Lord, April 9, 2022, her loving family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Martha (Marty) M. Maloney, 81, of Sandy Creek, NY, went home to be with our Lord, April 9, 2022, her loving family by her side.

Born August 13, 1940 to the late William and Dorothy LaManche of East Syracuse, Marty resided most of her life on Sandy Pond. She was a loving and giving mother, adored by her 9 children, as well as a fun and doting grandmother. She worked many years as a waitress for Greg’s Restaurant and the Intermission Restaurant in Syracuse. She was an excellent bowler in her day and owned and operated “Pair A Dice” collectables for many years. She was passionate about the Yankees, Syracuse Basketball, collecting antiques, and reading.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Maloney, son David (Mickey) Quonce, daughters Ruth Casciere, Mary Anderson, and Christine Moyer, her sister Margaret Small and her brothers Kenneth and William (Billy) LaManche.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Donald Quonce (Jennifer), Susan Henry (Gregg), Marty Dillabough (Michael), Sandy Ballou (Jamie), and Margaret Maloney (Mark), step son Ken Maloney, Jr., her sister, Dorothy Doane, her 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that contributions be made in Martha’s honor to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, Congregational Offices, 225 Greenfield Parkway, Suite 208, Liverpool, NY 13088. Online condolences may be shared at www.summervillefh.com.

