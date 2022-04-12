Mary Genevieve Shorette, of Helena

Mary Genevieve Shorette died on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home, as she had been in failing health. (Source: Funeral Home)

HELENA, New York (WWNY) - Mary Genevieve Shorette died on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home, as she had been in failing health.

Mrs. Shorette was born May 16th, 1934 in Brasher, the daughter of the late Henry and Sarah (Ford) Savage. She graduated from Massena High School in 1952, married Bernard Shorette in August of 1953 and the two resided in Helena where they were communicants of St. Patrick’s Church in Hogansburg.

Before joining the U.S. Air Force, Mary was employed by ALCOA. She operated a dairy farm with her husband, and later retired from St. Lawrence Central School as a cook. She was famous for her chocolate chip cookies.

Mrs. Shorette was a past member of the Quad Town Senior Citizens, Helena Historical Society and Helena Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughters; Dawn and Robert Jenkinson of Orchard Park, Patricia and Tom White of Massena, her sons; Bernard Shorette Jr. and Gisele Fleury of Helena, and Patrick and Julie Shorette of Helena. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, a sister in-law Virginia Charland, 3 nephews and 2 nieces.

She was predeceased by her husband Bernard in 1992, a son, Len in 1960, a daughter, Sarah in 1970, a brother, Bernard Savage in 1967, and a grandson Bernard III in 1986.

Mary enjoyed being with her family. She loved talking to people, often introducing herself as being from Helena, NY. She loved playing cards with her family especially Pedro or Uno. She enjoyed going to concerts, and in her earlier days, attended many dances. She and her husband Bernard often did the jitterbug together. She also loved traveling with her family. We often said if the motor is running, Mom will jump in!

Services are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, April 14th, from 3-6 with a Funeral Service on Friday, April 15th, at 11AM, with burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc. or Helena Volunteer Fire Department.

