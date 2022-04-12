Advertisement

NY Lt Gov Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme

Then-state Sen. Brian Benjamin speaks during an event in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on...
Then-state Sen. Brian Benjamin speaks during an event in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on August 26. He was sworn in as Gov. Kathy Hochul's lieutenant governor in September.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been arrested in a federal corruption investigation.

Authorities said the Democrat was arrested Tuesday on charges including bribery and falsification of records.

Benjamin, formerly a state senator from Harlem, had joined the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in September.

He was chosen by her to fill her former job several weeks after she stepped into the governorship.

Benjamin was expected to make an initial appearance Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Two lawyers representing Benjamin did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

