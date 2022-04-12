Objection filed to Democrat Putorti’s petitions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A supporter of Democrat Matt Castelli has filed an objection to rival candidate Matt Putorti’s nominating petitions.

Both Castelli and Putorti filed petitions last week to run against incumbent congresswoman Elise Stefanik in New York’s 21st congressional district.

Jason Clark, a supporter of Castelli, submitted what’s called a “general objection” to Putorti’s petitions.

Clark is a member of the St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee, which endorsed Castelli, but said he’s acting on his own.

“I think he’s (Castelli) the only candidate who can beat Elise Stefanik and I think that has to happen sooner rather than later,” Clark said.

Clark acknowledged he’d like to have Putorti knocked off the ballot. Right now, Putorti and Castelli are due to square off in a primary election June 28.

“We’re in the process of looking at the signatures” on Putorti’s petitions, he said.

There are detailed rules a candidate must follow when someone signs their nominating petition, and to run in the 21st congressional district, Castelli and Putorti each had to submit 1,250 valid signatures. Typically, candidates submit about twice the number needed, knowing some of them will be challenged and potentially ruled invalid.

Clark has until Thursday to submit specific objections to Putorti’s petitions. As of Tuesday afternoon, Clark and other people reviewing the petitions were trying to determine if they have a basis for challenging enough of Putorti’s signatures.

In a statement, Putorti said he was “confident” he has enough valid signatures.

“I am, however, disappointed but unsurprised that a county party leader has issued this frivolous challenge. Mr. Clark and some of his fellow party bosses have long been trying to force me out of the race and deny voters the choice in selecting the best candidate to take on Elise Stefanik. It’s undemocratic, and it won’t work. "

Whichever Democrat survives, he is likely cannon fodder for Stefanik, who represented a heavily Republican district in the north country before the state legislature redrew political lines earlier this year, and in the process made Stefanik’s district even more Republican.

