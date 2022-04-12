Ogdensburg lawmakers offer help for home improvements

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg city council is allocating pandemic funds to improve housing.

Council members voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with the Individual Assistance Program.

Using American Rescue Plan Act funds, the city will provide money to property owners for exterior or interior improvements to houses within city limits.

The amount granted will be based on total income from 2020 and/or 2021, not to exceed $5,000 for each project.

“Part of it will depend on circumstances, what people are doing,” city manager Stephen Jellie said. “I think we will provide an initial portion of the money, say 20 to 25 percent, to help get things going and then either make progress payments as it goes through or just provide a final payment at the end.”

To qualify, the application must be filled out by the homeowner.

The application and more information are on the city’s website.

Councillors also signaled support for a proposed city history museum.

They could decide to allocate $25,000 in rescue plan funds to help it get off the ground.

It would cover history spanning from Native American life to urban renewal in the 1970s.

A location is still being worked out and will be brought before the council once there’s a deal.

