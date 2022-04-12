Advertisement

Power out for 1,000s in tri-county area

Power lines
Power lines(MGN, Pexels)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WWNY) - Thousands are without power this morning in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

As of around 8:30 a.m., there were more than 3,700 customers without power in Jefferson, with another 1,900 in Lewis and more than 400 in St. Lawrence.

On its website, National Grid projects power to be restored by 11 a.m. in Jefferson County, 11:15 in Lewis, and 9:30 in St. Lawrence.

The outage in Jefferson County is concentrated largely in the Carthage area, including the villages of Carthage, West Carthage, and Deferiet, and the towns of Champion, Rodman, and Wilna.

In Lewis County, the outage is focused primarily in the towns of Croghan, Denmark, and Diana.

The town of Pitcairn is getting the brunt of the outage in St. Lawrence County, with a couple dozen in the town of Fowler.

