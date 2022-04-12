Advertisement

Relay For Life fundraiser planned

Relay For Life fundraising dinner
By 7 News Staff
Apr. 12, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a dinner later this month to raise money for Relay For Life.

Don Boshart is senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, which runs Relay For Life.

Watch the vide for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The dinner is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at Tug Hill Estates in Lowville. Dinners can be eaten in or taken out.

The Relay itself is on June 10 at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

You can make reservations for the dinner at tughillvineyards.com. You can also call 315-376-4336.

