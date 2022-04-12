Resign, resign, resign: north country reacts to lt. gov’s arrest

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - North country politicians responded Tuesday to the arrest of Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin with a lot of words, which could be boiled down to one - resign.

Calls for Benjamin to quit came from congresswoman Elise Stefanik and assemblyman Ken Blankenbush.

“New Yorkers deserve full accountability for Lt. Gov. Benjamin’s crimes and for Governor Hochul’s corrupt complicity,” Stefanik said in a statement.

“Benjamin should resign from office, and Governor Hochul must also be held accountable to New Yorkers.”

Blankenbush said “We see the continued culture of corruption that comes out of single-party rule in Albany.

“If the governor wants to live up to her day-one promise of restoring faith in government, she should ask the arrested lieutenant governor to resign, effective immediately.”

Assemblyman Mark Walczyk tied Benjamin to the just-passed state budget.

“Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was Kathy Hochul’s right-hand man as she announced the most expensive budget in state history, and now he has been arrested on federal campaign finance charges,” Walczyk said in a statement.

“Both he and the Governor have issues when it comes to how they conduct themselves with their campaigns and misusing taxpayer resources and quid-pro-quo schemes,” he added, referring to an Albany Times Union report that Hochul used state aircraft for campaigning but improperly billed taxpayers for the travel.

And state Senator Joe Griffo called Benjamin’s arrest part of a “disappointing, troubling and frustrating trend.”

“The governor has stated that she would make it made it a priority to ‘change the culture of Albany,’ “ Griffo said.

“This has not happened under her leadership as has been demonstrated by her vetting and choice of this lieutenant governor.”

