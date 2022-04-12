Advertisement

School resource officer saves choking student

Deputy Alan Josey quickly performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
By Amanda Alvarado and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A school resource officer jumped into action last week when a student began choking on a piece of candy, WBTV reports.

A video obtained by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Alan Josey attending to a student at North Iredell Middle School after she showed signs of respiratory distress.

“Deputy Josey acted quickly, determined the student was choking, and performed the lifesaving Heimlich maneuver, thus dislodging a piece of candy,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Another student also attempted to help the girl before Josey arrived on the scene.

Before becoming a police officer, Josey spent eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a combat medic.

“Deputy Josey’s quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 72-year-old Fred...
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown....
UPDATE: Police catch Watertown man wanted for bank robbery
Michael Snow
Gun used to kill SUNY Potsdam student still out there
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Alleged bank robber arraigned Monday morning
Thousands of people were in Lewis County Saturday for the annual SNIRT run
Thousands come to Lewis County for annual SNIRT Run

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
Johnson & Johnson had appealed in 2020 after Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon assessed the...
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $302 million in pelvic mesh case
FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor arrested in federal corruption investigation
The NFL’s Washington Commanders is accused of engaging in unlawful financial conduct.
NFL’s Washington Commanders may have broken financial laws, House panel says
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Vinh Nguyen approached and grabbed...
VIDEO: Man arrested after child escapes attempted kidnapping, police say