Stewart’s Shops submits revised plans for Watertown store

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops has submitted new plans to the city of Watertown for its proposed store.

The modified plans for the location at Flower Avenue East and Washington Street would decrease the square footage of the shop by more than 500- square feet and reduce the number of gas pumps.

Stewart’s representative Chuck Marshall said he would be going in front of the council next Monday to talk about the updated plans.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.