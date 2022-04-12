Tomorrow’s Health: heart inflammation, pervasive headaches & diabetes risk

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New research shows people hospitalized with COVID-19 rarely experienced serious heart inflammation.

An international study looking at the first year of the pandemic found just two out of every 1,000 patients experienced acute myocarditis.

Pervasive headaches

More than half of adults around the world between the ages of 20 to 65 have suffered from a headache in the last year, according to a new review of several hundred studies.

Fourteen percent of people reported experiencing migraines, and all headaches were more common in women than men.

Diabetes risk

Middle-aged women with higher levels of PFAS chemicals in their blood may be at greater risk of developing diabetes.

Scientists say for the last several decades those chemicals have been widely used in everything from household products to cosmetics and they’re highly resistant to being broken down.

