Watertown police official reacts to ghost gun proposals

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of the Watertown Police Department supports beefing up rules when it comes to ghost guns.

Ghost guns are unregulated, untraceable weapons built from kits. You can buy the kits online and put the guns together at home.

President Biden is proposing new rules governing the manufacture and sale of ghost guns.

He wants to require anyone purchasing a kit to undergo a background check and the seller must have a serial number on the kit that can be traced.

Detective Sergeant Joseph Giaquinto of the Watertown Police Department says local law enforcement officials have seen more ghost guns over the years.

“Anything that adds more tools to our toolbox to solve these crimes, and get answers for the families of the people that are hurt or killed, that’s good because it helps the victims of these crimes get closure,” he said.

Biden is also calling on Congress to pass universal background checks and ban assault weapons.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.