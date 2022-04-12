While some Lowville & Beaver River ballplayers leave town, teammates hit the diamond

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - High schools that make up the Frontier League are on vacation this week, meaning most of the sports teams are inactive.

Two Lewis County baseball teams got together Monday in Lowville as the Red Raiders hosted Beaver River.

Both teams using varsity and JV players for this scrimmage on the turf. Both teams are missing varsity players who are away from home this week.

It gives the coaches a chance to keep the players in town to stay in the baseball mode.

“Coach Kogut was an associate coach with coach Myers and myself for a couple of years here, we’re good friends,” Lowville coach Andy Capone said. “We’re trying to get everybody involved in baseball, keep Lewis County baseball strong. We’ve got a mixture of JV and varsity kids that are home, and the weather beautiful today. We have a beautiful turf field, so we’re taking advantage of getting at bats, getting all our pitchers on the mound -- and a friendly rivalry is turning very positive today.”

“It’s a good opportunity to get the kids outside as it’s nice, to keep working on the stuff that we’ve been working in the gym on,” Beaver River coach Mike Kogut said. “We’ve got a good group of guys here, so we’re really looking to just get them as much baseball time as possible as our seasons will be full swing next week.”

