Beverly Karcher MacDonald, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Beverly Karcher MacDonald passed away April 12, 2022, in Fayetteville NY, where she had moved in order to be close to her family. She was born in West Carthage to parents John H. and Viola Farney Karcher. She was exceptionally close to her brother Glenn, her only sibling. The family moved in 1940 to Naumburg, where they opened the Karcher General Store. Beverly graduated from Lowville Academy in 1946 and went on to work at the Climax Factory in Castorland where she assumed increasing levels of responsibility over the years. She took an early retirement in 1984 and the same year married her childhood sweetheart John A. MacDonald Jr. She and John enjoyed many happy times at their Brantingham camp and loved their winters in Florida. Beverly leaves behind nieces, nephews, and grandnieces, all of whom will miss her gentle way, her generosity, her adventuresome spirit, and having a wine cooler with her. This past year she was cared for so tenderly and lovingly by Mrs. K. Nancy Elharti and her family, and we extend our most heartfelt thanks and appreciation to these angels. Beverly will be interred at the Brantingham Cemetery next to her beloved John.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Brantingham Cemetery with Ministers of the Apostolic Christian Church of America, Lowville, officiating. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Memorial Processing Center, 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

