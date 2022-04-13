CCE to hold Master Gardener Sale next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension is holding a fundraiser next month that generally has people lining up at the door.

Sue Guise from Jefferson County CCE told us about the Master Gardner Plant Sale. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21 at the Cooperative Extension office at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

There will be perennials, vegetable starts, bedding plants, house plants, and maybe even some trees and shrubs.

Proceeds support CCE’s master gardener volunteers.

