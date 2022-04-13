Advertisement

CCE to hold Master Gardener Sale next month

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension is holding a fundraiser next month that generally has people lining up at the door.

Sue Guise from Jefferson County CCE told us about the Master Gardner Plant Sale. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21 at the Cooperative Extension office at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

There will be perennials, vegetable starts, bedding plants, house plants, and maybe even some trees and shrubs.

Proceeds support CCE’s master gardener volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
Power restored for 1,000s in tri-county area
Round hay bails caught fire in the town of Lyme Monday, keeping crews busy for several hours.
Hay fire keeps crew busy for several hours
2 arrested in Lewis County on drug charges
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Michael Snow
Gun used to kill SUNY Potsdam student still out there

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Volunteer Services
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Volunteer services
Massena and Potsdam faced off in a high school baseball match-up Tuesday.
Highlights & scores: college softball, high school baseball & high school lacrosse
Blind Bay
Land trust to buy Blind Bay parcel to block proposed CBP facility
Wake Up Weather
Rain coming our way