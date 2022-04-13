Clarkson University offering classes to help ease EMS ‘crisis’

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - They’re going all-in on emergency services education at Clarkson University. They want to train up the next generation of emergency medical responders in St. Lawrence County.

Just last month, an advisory board warned that St. Lawrence County’s “EMS system is actively collapsing. EMS is in crisis.”

Now, Clarkson University thinks it might have a way to reverse that.

“Right now we’re trying to infuse the EMS field with as many providers as we possibly can,” said Douglas Wildermuth, Clarkson University, director of EMS and experiential learning.

Clarkson is doing that by offering basic EMT classes. It comes as ambulance wait times soar in St. Lawrence County. Local emergency responders say that’s one more sign their system is on the point of collapse.

“So the more providers we can put out there, the faster it will be to get an ambulance. That’s the way we look at it,” said Wildermuth.

Wildermuth has been hired as Clarkson’s first-ever director of emergency medical services. He says basic EMTs are the system’s foundation. But to significantly cut ambulance response times, it’s going to take more people with advanced training.

“I think with Clarkson’s dream of not only providing, from the EMS perspective, more EMTs, to AEMTs, and eventually a paramedic program, we’re going to absolutely help (with) the crisis that we’re going through right now,” he said.

Those levels, advanced EMT and paramedic, take even more training. It’s about 1,800 hours for a paramedic. They can work with equipment to do intubations, intravenous medications, and heart monitoring.

A basic EMT class starts May 25 at Clarkson. In the fall there will be two more, one at Clarkson and one off-campus.

In early 2023 the college hopes to be offering its first advanced EMT class.

