Fort Drum offers ax-throwing league and it gets competitive

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers are hitting a target - not using guns or tanks, but axes.

An ax-throwing league on Fort Drum is run by BOSS, or Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers. And it can get competitive.

“I like to throw myself in with the second-best person. We usually have a pretty good game. Around the 30s to 40s games. Hopefully, I can bring a second place for BOSS, if not a first,” said Clayton Libberton, 2nd Brigade BOSS representative.

The BOSS team says successful ax-throwing is all about consistency and technique.

“Just want to do it nice and gentle. Straight back. And when you throw it slightly, release like that,” said Daniel Cash, BOSS vice president.

“We’re looking to see hopefully somebody with over 50 points. We’ve gotten pretty close. We had somebody with a 48 last week,” said Libberton.

BOSS administrator Pauline Beck says as ax-throwing trailers are becoming more popular, it’s a great way to generate some money for soldiers that utilize the BOSS program.

“But also just something fun that we can do in the wintertime because, you know, we have snow eight months of the year,” she said.

The trailer can be rented or taken to other events.

The BOSS team says it’s starting to see a more diverse group of people on Fort Drum come in and give it a try.

