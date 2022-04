AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Gilbert E. Jones, 74, a longtime resident of Sweet Flag Estates, passed away January 29, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center after a brief illness.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where a celebration of his life will be held April 20, 2022 from 3-6:00 PM.

