Highlights & scores: college softball, high school baseball & high school lacrosse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College hosted Monroe in a softball doubleheader at the Coffeen Street campus.

Jefferson scored early and often.

Rachel Shackelton on the mound for Jefferson. She recorded a strikeout in the top of the first.

Bottom of the first: Kaylee Johnson reaches base on the hit.

Marisa Vlavo lays down the bunt, advancing Johnson to second.

Rachel Shackelton reaches on an error. Kaylee Johnson and Torie Moore both score. It’s 2-0 Jefferson.

Emma Parslow then drives in Marisa Valvo, Jefferson expands its lead to 3-0.

Breanna Grant then drives in another. It’s 4-0 Cannoneers after one inning.

Cannoneers explode for 9 runs in the second. Rachel Shackelton drives in two. Now it’s 6-0 Cannoneers.

Shackelton then scores on a wild pitch. Now 7-0 Jefferson.

As a matter of fact, Marisa Valvo comes home.

And Emma Parslow also scores on wild pitches. Now it’s 9-0 Jefferson.

Harlie Moore plates another on a grounder to first. It’s 10-0 Cannoneers.

Brook Beleza adds to the barrage by driving in a pair -- 12-0 JCC.

Rachel Shackelton then drives in another. It’s 13-0 Jefferson after two innings.

Jefferson goes on to beat Monroe in game one, 14-1.

Potsdam hosted Massena in high school baseball.

Off a wild pitch, the Sandstoners’ John Duffy beats the tag from Massena catcher Hunter Young, putting Potsdam on the board. It’s 1-1.

The Raiders’ Connor Terry drives in Brandon Finnegan from second base. Massena up 3-1.

Brennan Snyder drills the ball to right-center, plating Noah Love.

Chris Kucipak bounces the ball to the infield. A bad throw to the plate allows one run to score.

Snyder also comes around third, and just beats the tag from catcher Trevor Bates.

Massena goes on to beat Potsdam 14-4.

The Route 11 rivalry continues as Canton met Potsdam in boys’ lacrosse.

Canton’s Ethan Francey rifles a shot over the left shoulder of Potsdam goalie Brian Dillon for the score.

Nick Button feeds Johnny McLear for the one-timer. It’s 12-0 Canton.

Potsdam’s lone goal came off the pass from Tanner Race to Liam McCargar.

Daniel Currier to Connor Hamilton, whose shot lasers just under the crossbar.

Canton goes on to beat Potsdam 15-1.

Tuesday’s local scores

High school baseball

St. Lawrence Central 16, Chateaugay 5

Salmon River 17, Malone 4

Massena 14, Potsdam 4

Edwards-Knox 13, Harrisville 4

High school softball

Chateaugay 7, Colton-Pierrepont 6

Canton 19, Gouverneur 0

St. Lawrence Central 23, OFA 5

Malone 24, Salmon River 8

Edwards-Knox 18, Harrisville 1

College baseball

SUNY Canton 4, Cazenovia 3

Cazenovia 18, SUNY Canton 9

College softball

Jefferson 14, Monroe 1

Jefferson 11, Monroe 8

SUNY Brockport 8, SUNY Potsdam 3

SUNY Brockport 10, SUNY Potsdam 0

SUNY Canton 14, NVU Johnson 6

SUNY Canton 9, NVU Johnson 4

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Canton 15, Potsdam 1

Homer 11, Carthage 8

LaFayette 15, South Jefferson 8

Salmon River 14, Plattsburgh 1

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Canton 12, Potsdam 6

Massena 20, Heuvelton 9

Salmon River 18, Plattsburgh 1

