Jefferson County teens heading to state dairy bowl

Two teens in Jefferson County’s 4-H program have an exciting competition coming up. Emily Griffin sat down with one of two siblings heading to the New York State Dairy Bowl at the end of the month.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “The Dairy Bowl is a competition where you test your ability to know certain things about the farm and you buzz in and answer the questions,” Charles Hyman said.

It’s the Jeopardy of agriculture. Siblings Charles and Elizabeth Hyman are headed to the state Dairy Bowl competition.

You may recognize Elizabeth as the former Jefferson County Dairy Princess and second Alternate State Dairy princess. Her younger brother is following her path as a dairy advocate.

Both took the top prize at this year’s regional 4-H dairy bowl.

“Me and my sister are very close and she always inspires me to do the best that I can and I’m really happy that we both got first and were able to move on to states,” Charles Hyman said.

“The Dairy Bowl is very competitive,” he said. “The questions are about, like, milking equipment, genetics, farming, feed.”

The program is a bit of competitive fun, but more importantly, it secures the future of agriculture.

“I think what it does is it brings the next generation into knowing about the dairy industry and they become advocates for the dairy industry,” 4-H program manager Kathryn Ripstein said.

“I’m very proud to represent the north country in the state competition and I’m very proud of myself and my sister,” Hyman said.

