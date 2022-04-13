Land trust to buy land at Blind Bay to block proposed CBP facility

FISHERS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - How do you stop a federal agency from building on a spot you consider environmentally sensitive?

You buy the land.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust announced Wednesday it reached an agreement with Blind Bay Associates to buy the property the U.S. Customs and Border Protection was eyeing for a new 48,000-square-foot facility.

Opposition to the CBP’s plan to build on Blind Bay near Fishers Landing was mounting and included U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, the Senate’s majority leader.

“The proposed USCBP facility would significantly damage the Bay’s shallow ecosystem that provides critical habitat for over 50 fish species, including St. Lawrence River muskellunge,” TILT executive director Jake Tibbles said in a release.

“We are grateful to all the members of our community and many others who have worked together to help protect this important piece of the River’s ecosystem,” he said.

Also opposing the plan were several community members, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, Jefferson County Legislator Phil Reed, the Thousand Islands Park Association, the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6, Save The River, the town of Clayton, and the town of Orleans.

TILT’s purchase includes 295 feet of riverfront and an adjacent 20 acres.

Tibbles says TILT has offered to help CBP find an alternate site.

