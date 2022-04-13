Advertisement

Lewis E. Dreythaler, 76, of Harrisville

Apr. 13, 2022
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis E. Dreythaler, 76, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 in the company of family.

Ed was born May 24, 1945 in Harrisville, NY son of the late Louis H. and Irene (Ahlas) Dreythaler. He graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1964 where he was a member of the school wrestling team. During his high school years, Ed worked at The Cheese Factory in New Bremen. Ed married Catherine Mealus on February 14, 1964 in Harrisville, NY.

Lewis, was known to many as Ed”, “Butchie”, “Mr. I Want” or “Loose Change’. Throughout his life he worked for a tree preservation company, Newton Falls Papermill, then as an owner/operator of a tractor trailer, which led to 30 plus years of long distance trucking for various companies, before ending his career as a driver for Viking.

Family was very important to Ed, he loved watching the grandkids and later the great-grandkids play outside, where they would write messages to him in chalk on the driveway for him to return to. He enjoyed hunting at his parents camp in Sevey’s Corners and was also a member of Weaver’s Hunting Camp, Hathway Camp and the Harrisville Rod & Gun Club.

Ed and Cathy had a camp on Lake Bonaparte, where he enjoyed spending time with family and boating.

Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years, Catherine(Mealus) Dreythaler, by children Mark (Karen) Dreythaler and Mary (Randy) Patnode, a brother-in-law & sister-in-law Bill (Vickie) Mealus, grandchildren Karley (Ben) Wake, Carson (Morgan) Patnode, Sabrina (Kevin) DeRue, Jared (Trisha) Dreythaler, Tyler Berwald and Megan (Nick) Berwald and six great-grandchildren, Isadora, Monroe, Lincoln, Reese, Declan and Zelie and special cousins, Leslie and Pawel, as well as several nieces and nephews and Mollie his canine companion.

Ed is predeceased by his parents and a step sister Lois Foster. There will be a celebration of his life at the Dreythaler Homestead, Mill Street, Harrisville, NY 13648 on Saturday, April 23rd beginning at noon. Contributions in his memory may be made to either the Harrisville Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 90, Harrisville, NY 13648 or the Jefferson County SPCA; 25056 Water St, Watertown, NY 13601 (online at https://www.jeffersoncountyspca.org/donate.) Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Lewis E. Dreythaler are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Harrisville.

