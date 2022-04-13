Marlene Mary Busto Kirch, 70, of Black River

Marlene Mary Busto Kirch, 70, Black River passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

Marlene was born in Watertown July 10, 1951, daughter of the late Manuel J. “Chub” and Ellen (Macaulay) Busto. She received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree through BOCES and retired as a self-employed LPN, working in home and Hospice care. She was devoted to her work as a nurse and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Marlene is survived by her son, Morris Parish, Jr. and wife Mary Bennett Parish; four daughters, Mary Parish Irvin and husband Tracey Irvin II, Misty Parish Wekar and husband Jeffery Wekar, Joanne Kirch Rowsam and husband Robert Rowsam, and Tammy Kirch Olivas and husband Thomas Olivas; twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother, Daniel Busto, FL; two sisters, Bonnie Busto Hall and husband Mark, E. Amherst and Susan Busto Dorame, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her sister, Patricia Busto Thompson, died September 23, 2000 and she was also predeceased by great grandson Landin Weston.

Burial in North Watertown Cemetery and a private celebration of her life will take place at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Marlene’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Pillar Point Volunteer Fire Department, 11430 Middle Rd., Dexter, NY 13634.

