Mary E. Berger, 83, of Potsdam

Mary E. Berger, age 83, of Potsdam, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Berger, age 83, of Potsdam, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a brief illness. Mary was born in South Colton, NY on June 25, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen (Guiney) Fitzpatrick. Mary graduated from Colton-Pierrepont High School as the Salutatorian. She worked for New York Telephone and then for PACES at the State University of Potsdam until her retirement. She married Roland C. Berger on November 12, 1960 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in South Colton, NY. He predeceased her on January 28, 1997. Mary enjoyed camping, playing cards, going to Bingo, and going to the Casino. She truly enjoyed big family gatherings and was the happiest when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Mary is survived by her daughters, Patricia Berger (Danny Jay) of West Potsdam, Mary (Albert) Mitchell of Winthrop, Colleen Berger (Mike Locy) of West Potsdam, and her sons, Roland (Mary) Berger of Madrid, and Timothy Berger of Stockholm, along with ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret (Herb) Green of Colton and Theresa (John) Lamay of Massena, along with many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her husband, her parents, a brother and sister-in-law John and Kathleen Fitzpatrick, and a daughter-in-law Debbie Berger. Following Mary’s wishes, a private burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences for the Berger family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.