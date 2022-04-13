Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Volunteer services

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Volunteer Services
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health relies on its volunteer workforce.

Volunteer services manager Amanda Bradley touched on some of the many volunteer opportunities at Samaritan.

Watch the video for her interview on Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Inside the hospital, people can volunteer to work alongside nurses on the floor or in the gift shop.

Outside the hospital, volunteers can work in the accounting office or the print shop.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/volunteer. You can also call 315-785-4479 or email abradbury@shsny.com.

