New eatery opens in downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sort of like ordering food from your mom’s kitchen - that’s the feel the owner of a new downtown Watertown eatery is going for.

The Eatery on Court Street, just off Public Square, opened for business this week.

The menu offers all sorts of breakfast and lunch options. The owner is going for that welcoming atmosphere.

“It’s like if your mom had a kitchen. It’s just nice and calm and you just go there to eat. It’s a good place to be,” said Anthony Filippelli, the owner’s son. “So we have sandwiches and coffee. It’s just a nice place to go for food any time of the day.”

The Eatery will donate some of the money that it takes in to nonprofits.

