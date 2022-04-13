Advertisement

Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has identified the child killed Tuesday in a middle school stabbing.

The Kansas City Police Department said that 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman died from his injuries after he was stabbed at Northeast Middle School.

Officers stated that the student suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His case will be handled through juvenile court in Jackson County.

Kansas City has experienced four homicides in a 24-hour span, prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to make a plea on social media for more youth mental health services, as well as cracking down on illegally trafficked firearms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
Power restored for 1,000s in tri-county area
2 arrested in Lewis County on drug charges
Round hay bails caught fire in the town of Lyme Monday, keeping crews busy for several hours.
Hay fire keeps crew busy for several hours
Blind Bay
Land trust to buy Blind Bay parcel to block proposed CBP facility
Eggs
Egg prices soar, area diner paying extra $100 weekly

Latest News

The National Park Service is hosting National Park Week 2022 from April 16-24.
Find your park: National parks waiving entrance fees to start National Park Week
Aaron Carter, a 6-year-old boy in the foster system in Kansas, died two months after going to...
What happened to Aaron? Death of boy with autism exposes issues in Kansas care system
White House Covid czar discusses pandemic latest
White House Covid czar discusses pandemic latest
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
SNAP Benefits
Watertown woman allegedly stole $58K in welfare benefits