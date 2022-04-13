Potsdam’s Positivity Club receives Champions of Change award

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam High School’s Positivity Club was recognized Wednesday for being a role model to similar clubs throughout the nation.

The New York State School Boards Association presented club members with its Champions of Change award.

It’s for projects like its food pantry for families and seniors in Potsdam, as well as activities with veterans, those in military service, and seniors.

“It’s just awesome to kind of spread the word about what we’re doing. Hopefully, other schools can be inspired a little bit and take it into their own schools,” said Halle Varney, Positivity Club secretary.

“This is an award that we have developed over the last three years. It’s designed to look for outstanding changes that have been implemented in school districts across the state,” said Wayne Rogers, NYS School Boards Association.

Last year, the club was the subject of a video distributed nationwide to demonstrate possible projects to other schools.

