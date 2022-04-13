Rain coming our way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have couple rainy days ahead.
Rain will move in and will be with us off and on all day. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Showers continue through the night. Lows will be in the mid-50s.
Thursday will be rainy, too, although it clears up toward late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s on Friday.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.
It will be partly sunny and in the low 50s on Monday.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.