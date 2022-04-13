Rain coming our way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have couple rainy days ahead.

Rain will move in and will be with us off and on all day. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Showers continue through the night. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be rainy, too, although it clears up toward late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s on Friday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 50s on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

