Sylvia E. (Steenberg) Quenneville, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It is with heavy hearts we share that our mom, Sylvia E. (Steenberg) Quenneville, 87, has passed away. She was born in the Town of Stockholm, New York, the youngest daughter of Harlie H. Steenberg of Stockholm, New York and Martha (Price) Steenberg of Moose Creek, Ontario.

She is survived by her children, Tim (Michelle) Quenneville, Cindy Quenneville, Michael “Eggy” Quenneville, and Debbie (Merrill) Sharpe. Her grandchildren include, Drew (Taryn) Quenneville, Lindsey (Dustin) Crump, Ryan (Stephanie) Quenneville, Haleigh Dunbar, Alicia Jane, Cody (Emily) and Jessica Becraft. Her great grandchildren include, Malia Crump, Sophia, Lily, Aria, Jake Becraft and Rachele, Adrian and Scarlett Becraft.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Collins, and many nieces and nephews, along with her Canadian Family residing in Cornwall: Jackie, Lionel (Joe), Rose, Marie, Raoule and Sharon Quenneville, Jeannie Sturgeon, Richard and Denise Gagnon, Diane and Ken Bergeron, Annette Cooper, Victor Proulx, and Charmaine Quenneville.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marcel; brothers, Harlie (June) Steenberg, Arthur (Barbara) Steenberg, Viola (Harold) Burnap, Isabelle (Carl) Smith, Arlene (Bob) Wood; stepmother, Aletha (Hackett-Collins) Steenberg; stepbrothers, Donald Collins, Paul (Betty) Collins, and Gibby (Sue) Collins; her father and mother-in-law, Lionel (Alice Lauzon) Quenneville; her brother-in-law, Adelord (Margaret) Quenneville; and sister-in-law, Doriane Proulx.

Sylvia spent her childhood years living in Stockholm, Waddington, and Massena and graduated from Massena Central High School. She spent six years working at ALCOA in the business office. She married Marcel Quenneville and the celebrated 58 years of marriage. Her greatest joy was being a mom and raising her four children and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Marcel spent many years following their children and grandchildren’s many activities and interests.

She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, TOPS Club, Massena/Madrid/Waddington/Louisville/Akwesasne Senior Citizens and spent many mornings having coffee with her friends at the Via Main Restaurant.

Her family would like to thank Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley (Candace and Rochelle) for their care and the love they showed as well as Tracy, Debbie and Whitney. The care and compassion you shared will always hold special memories.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 5-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 10:00 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Contributions may be made on her behalf to St. Peter’s Parish, PO Box 329, Massena; Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam; or Massena Volunteer Fire Department, 34 Andrews Street, Massena.

Memories may be shared and condolences may be offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

