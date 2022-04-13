Advertisement

Thomas R. “Tommy” Fulkerson, 64, of Henderson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas R. “Tommy” Fulkerson, 64, Pine Island, FL, passed away Monday evening, April 11th, 2022 at his home under the care of Hospice. Tom was a life long resident of Henderson and a sales manager with the Fuccillo Auto Group in Adams for many years until retiring and moving to Florida.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held in the summer of 2022 at a place, day and time to be announced.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

A complete obituary will follow in the coming days.

