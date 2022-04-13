Advertisement

U.S. Attorney: man possessed ghost gun, ammo & drugs near Alexandria Bay

Department of Justice
Department of Justice(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a 38-year-old Brooklyn man has admitted to possessing a ghost gun, ammunition, and drugs near Alexandria Bay.

Stephon Williams pleaded guilty in federal court in Syracuse Wednesday to possessing ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

According to officials, Customs and Border Protection agents stopped and searched a vehicle Williams was driving on September 24, 2021 near Alexandria Bay.

During the search, officials said Williams was found in possession of a Glock-style, 9mm semi-automatic pistol with no serial number, also known as a “ghost gun.”

Officials said the pistol contained a 30-round high-capacity magazine with 25 rounds of ammunition.

During the search of the vehicle, officials said agents also seized more than 19 grams of cocaine from a passenger and approximately 5 grams of cocaine in Williams’ pocket.

Approximately 100.2 grams of marijuana were recovered from the rear driver’s side seat of the vehicle, officials said.

The state previously convicted Williams on a felony count of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Williams faces up to 10 years in federal prison, a 3-year term of post-release supervision, and a fine of up to $250,000 when he’s sentenced on August 11.

