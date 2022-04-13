Watertown woman allegedly stole $58K in welfare benefits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman is accused of stealing more than $58,000 in a welfare fraud scheme.

According to city court documents, 36-year-old Katrina Filkins of 652 Lansing Street lied when applying for SNAP benefits.

SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps needy families buy food.

According to court papers, from 2011 to 2020 Filkins submitted 10 SNAP applications to the Jefferson County Department of Social Services, and falsely claimed the father of one of her children was not living with her.

The documents say, as a result, Filkins received $58,760 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

She was charged with felony counts of:

second-degree grand larceny

second-degree welfare fraud

first-degree offering a false instrument for filing

misuse of food stamps, food stamp program coupons, cards, and electronic devices

Filkins was arraigned in city court last Friday and was released on her own recognizance.

Officials said her case will go before a grand jury.

Filkins was charged following an investigation by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and county DSS.

