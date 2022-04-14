Barbara L. Soluri, 53, of Watertown

Barbara L. Soluri, 53, of 139 Monroe Ave., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022 at her home where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by her loving family and friends, following a brief battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara L. Soluri, 53, of 139 Monroe Ave., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022 at her home where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by her loving family and friends, following a brief battle with cancer.

She was born on November 18, 1968, daughter of George W. and Kay (Loucks) Pickett, and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1989. She then studied nursing and became a home health aid in the local area for many years. She also worked at JRC for a few years and Watertown Linens as well.

Barbara enjoyed camping, she loved and collected owls, dancing, listening to music, she was an avid fan of Jeff Gordon, always loved a good cup of coffee, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She married Joseph C. Soluri of Watertown and together the couple had a daughter, the marriage later ended in divorce; however, the couple remained good friends over the years.

She is survived by her only child and beloved daughter, KatieRose Mary Soluri, four grandchildren, Elena Mae Rose, Anastasia Kay, Kasey James and Avionnah Rae; her father and his companion, George W. Pickett Jr. and Betty J. Smith, Watertown, NY; a brother and sister in law, Daniel G. (Jamie) Pickett, FL, and her companion, John Johnson.

She was predeceased by her mother Kay Pickett on March 18, 2007.

A calling hour will be held 11 a.m. to Noon on Monday, April 18th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St. Watertown.

A funeral service will immediately follow at Noon on Monday, April 18th, at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

