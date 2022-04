CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Charles S. Peters, 83, Chaumont, died April 14, 2022 at his home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, private care givers and good friends Rick and Nancy Yuhasz. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

