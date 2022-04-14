Church to host Prayers Over Ukraine & Russia event
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mercy Point Church in Watertown is hosting a community prayer event later this month to reflect on the war in Ukraine.
Don Page from the church says the event is called Project POUR -- Prayers Over Ukraine and Russia.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The event is at the South Massey Street church from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
There will be food, live music, and a guest speaker from Ukraine who lives in Burrville.
Call 315-788-9052 to find out more.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.