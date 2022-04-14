Copenhagen fire officials seek meeting with village board

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - As the village of Copenhagen plans to take over finances at its volunteer fire department, the fire chief is pushing for a meeting with the village board.

On March 21 the Copenhagen Fire Department sent a letter to the board asking for a meeting to discuss the policies and changes going into effect for the department’s accounting issues.

That request, however, was denied by the village. The reason cited was that the request itself did not come from Fire Chief T.J. Williams, but instead from department president James Henry.

There was a letter sent to you guys for a meeting, and the letter was sent back from your guys’ attorney that you guys weren’t going to honor that request, because it didn’t come from me personally, i guess,” Williams said. “So I’m requesting that your board and my board get together.”

Village officials agreed to set a date for this meeting.

They also asked the department to provide titles for a collection of vehicles it uses.

