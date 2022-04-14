Dianne Lynn Peckham, of Redwood

Dianne Lynn Peckham passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, New York with her daughter April at her side. (Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Dianne Lynn Peckham passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, New York with her daughter April at her side. Prior to moving into Samaritan Summit Village in the fall of 2015, Dianne resided on the St. Lawrence River at Kring Point Road, Redwood. Dianne was born August 10, 1948 in Rome, New York to Annie Jean and Morris Lynn Roberts.

She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1966 and then attended SUNY Plattsburgh. In December 1967 she married Riley William Ledger at the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles, Alexandria Bay, New York. Riley and Dianne had two children, April Lynn and James Riley; the marriage ended in divorce.

Dianne was employed by the Central Square School District and retired after 25 years of service. Dianne married Arthur C. Peckham, Jr. in August 2003 at the Manor House in Mannsville, New York. Dr. Peckham died on July 22, 2017 as a resident of RiverWoods in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Dianne was an accomplished water-skier – competing throughout New York State in her teenage years, then, travelling with her family throughout the East Coast to compete in State and Regional water ski competitions. She was a life-time member of the Thousand Islands Skiing Islanders. Dianne enjoyed nothing more than spending time on the St. Lawrence River in a boat, water-skiing, or daily kayaking to Ironsides Island. She had a lifetime of memories and love for the St. Lawrence River. No one loved Christmas more than Dianne – the only thing she loved more than the St. Lawrence River was Christmas on the St. Lawrence River with her family which she was blessed to enjoy for many years!

She was predeceased by her father, Morris Roberts (September 1977) and her mother, Annie Jean Pharoah (November 2017), and stepfather Leo F. Pharoah (February 2008) and her beloved yellow Lab Morgan.

Dianne leaves behind a daughter April Lynn Fallon, her husband Jeffrey and their son, Jack, all of Watertown, New York and a son, James Riley Ledger, New York City, NY.

Dianne chose to be cremated and there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay, New York. Donations in remembrance of Dianne’s life may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, New York for the Dr. Arthur C. Peckham, Jr. Medical Scholarship or to your local Parkinson’s Association.

Special thanks to the exceptional staff on the second floor of skilled living at Samaritan Summit Village for their compassionate care in recent weeks.

