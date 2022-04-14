Eileen Doris Peck, 89, formerly of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen Doris Peck, 89, formerly of the Richardson Road, died peacefully Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing. Mrs. Peck was born on May 22, 1932, in Fine, New York the daughter of the late Paul & Belle (Kerr) Sykes. Services will be held privately by her family. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.

