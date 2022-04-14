Faye LaLonde, 95, of Alexandria Bay

Faye LaLonde, 95, passed away Tuesday evening, April 12th, at River Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

Alexandria Bay, New York (WWNY) - Faye LaLonde, 95, passed away Tuesday evening, April 12th, at River Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 14, 1926, in Alexandria Bay, NY, daughter of Cyriel and Viva Maxson Heath. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School and then from Plattsburgh State Nursing College. She married Royal G. LaLonde, Jr., on December 31, 1947, in Clayton, NY. Mr. LaLonde passed away in 1994.

She worked as a registered nurse for many years for E.J. Noble Hospital and then for Doctor’s Robinson and Burtch. She was instrumental in the operation of the family business, Hutchinson’s Boat Works, in Alexandria Bay.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Mike) Schara, LaFargeville, NY, two sons, Gene (Debby) LaLonde, Belen, NM and Mark (Wendy) LaLonde, Alexandria Bay, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Jiggers. She was predeceased by a brother, Cyriel Heath, Jr.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 21st, from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. The funeral service will be Friday, April 22nd at 2pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Cyril’s Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.

Memorial donations may be made in Faye’s name to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department or to River Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

