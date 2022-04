ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Francis Elvin Parish, 86, Adams Died April 9, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors is his wife Dorothy.

There will be no calling hours or funeral at this time. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. On line condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.