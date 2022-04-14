Health officials urge Covid precautions during Easter weekend

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Department of Health is warning New Yorkers of two new highly contagious omicron subvariants and they are already close to the north country.

Onondaga County is reporting the first case of the new BA2.12 omicron variant.

It is more infectious than the BA.2 variant which is currently the dominant strain in both New York and the U.S.

This leads to concerns for some in the health care industry as we gear up for Easter weekend.

“This is not our first holiday unfortunately that we will be celebrating in the midst of a pandemic. So I would urge everyone to take individual precautions and really decide what’s best for you. If you can go get a free Covid test and have some peace of mind yourself, your co-workers, your family members, whomever you’re around, it’s worth it. It’s worth it to test,” said Anna Platz, Deputy Public Health Director, Lewis County.

The state Department of Health put out a memo to all New Yorkers urging residents to take precautions when traveling this weekend and offers up ideas on how to stop the spread of the new variants while traveling.

