Highlights & scores: Carthage vs. Gouverneur on the baseball diamond

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A non-league baseball battle highlighted the local sports schedule Wednesday.

Carthage was the site as the Comets entertained Gouverneur.

Aaron Luther is on the mound for Carthage. He strikes out the first two batters he faces.

Gouverneur, though, has a two-out rally. Holden Stowell goes the opposite way, putting runners at the corners.

Brodie Burns then singles up the middle, plating Caden Syorie. Gouverneur is on top 1-0.

The Wildcats then pull off a double steal and Holden Stowell comes home. It’s 2-0 Gouverneur.

Jude Wilson then singles to left and Brodie Burns scores. It’s now 3-0 Gouverneur.

Bottom of the first: Mason Mosher strokes a single to center for Carthage. Mosher then gets on his horse and steals second.

Later in the first, Tommy Storms has a deep blast to center that goes for a triple. Mason Mosher scores. It’s now a 3-1 game.

Aaron Luther then singles to left, driving in Storms. It’s now 3-2 Wildcats.

Still in the first, Aaron Luther scores on a wild pitch, tying the game at 3.

Ethan Mosher then grounds out to second, plating another. Carthage goes on to beat Gouverneur 21-11.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Carthage 21, Gouverneur 11

College softball

Clarkson 8, SUNY Oswego 0

Clarkson 11, SUNY Oswego 0

Boys’ high school lacrosse

OFA 10, St. Lawrence Central 8

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 11, IMG Academy (Florida) 5

Massena 16, Plattsburgh 2

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Poly 16, SUNY Canton 15 (OT)

St. Lawrence 18, Middlebury 11

