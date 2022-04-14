Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Carthage vs. Gouverneur on the baseball diamond

Highlights & scores: Carthage vs. Gouverneur on the baseball diamond
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A non-league baseball battle highlighted the local sports schedule Wednesday.

Carthage was the site as the Comets entertained Gouverneur.

Aaron Luther is on the mound for Carthage. He strikes out the first two batters he faces.

Gouverneur, though, has a two-out rally. Holden Stowell goes the opposite way, putting runners at the corners.

Brodie Burns then singles up the middle, plating Caden Syorie. Gouverneur is on top 1-0.

The Wildcats then pull off a double steal and Holden Stowell comes home. It’s 2-0 Gouverneur.

Jude Wilson then singles to left and Brodie Burns scores. It’s now 3-0 Gouverneur.

Bottom of the first: Mason Mosher strokes a single to center for Carthage. Mosher then gets on his horse and steals second.

Later in the first, Tommy Storms has a deep blast to center that goes for a triple. Mason Mosher scores. It’s now a 3-1 game.

Aaron Luther then singles to left, driving in Storms. It’s now 3-2 Wildcats.

Still in the first, Aaron Luther scores on a wild pitch, tying the game at 3.

Ethan Mosher then grounds out to second, plating another. Carthage goes on to beat Gouverneur 21-11.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Carthage 21, Gouverneur 11

College softball

Clarkson 8, SUNY Oswego 0

Clarkson 11, SUNY Oswego 0

Boys’ high school lacrosse

OFA 10, St. Lawrence Central 8

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 11, IMG Academy (Florida) 5

Massena 16, Plattsburgh 2

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Poly 16, SUNY Canton 15 (OT)

St. Lawrence 18, Middlebury 11

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
Watertown woman allegedly stole $58K in welfare benefits
Blind Bay
Land trust to buy Blind Bay parcel to block proposed CBP facility
2 arrested in Lewis County on drug charges
The Eatery
New eatery opens in downtown Watertown
Department of Justice
U.S. Attorney: man possessed ghost gun, ammo & drugs near Alexandria Bay

Latest News

Highlights & scores: Carthage vs. Gouverneur on the baseball diamond
Massena and Potsdam faced off in a high school baseball match-up Tuesday.
Highlights & scores: college softball, high school baseball & high school lacrosse
Highlights & scores: college softball, high school baseball & high school lacrosse
While their teammates are out of town on spring break, ballplayers from Beaver River and...
While some Lowville & Beaver River ballplayers leave town, teammates hit the diamond