June P. Hammond, 93, died April 12, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son in-law, Leslie (Thomas) Stackel under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and her daughter by her side. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - June P. Hammond, 93, died April 12, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son in-law, Leslie (Thomas) Stackel under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and her daughter by her side.

Mrs. Hammond was born April 25, 1928, in Brownville, New York, a daughter of Cecil and Edna VandeWalker Brouse. She graduated from Watertown High School. She married Richard C. Hammond March 29, 1969, at the Baptist Church in Adams Center. Mr. Hammond died April 9, 1986. Mrs. Hammond was a homemaker and did childcare in her home in Adams Center for many years. She moved to Texas to help her daughter Colleen, December of 2013. June returned back to New York to live with Leslie and her husband, August of 2020. She was a member of the Adams Center Fire Department Auxiliary for many years, enjoyed bible study at the Adams Methodist Church in Adams and cheering on her grandchildren during their school sports and other activities.

Surviving is a daughter; Leslie (Thomas) Stackel, Sackets Harbor, New York. Six grandchildren, Lynanne, Richard and Randy Taylor, Debra Krom, Shannan and Matthew Stackel. Eight great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. Two daughters Cheryl Taylor (August 13, 1997), and Colleen Krom, (March 14, 2021), two brothers, Clarence and Robert Brouse, and a sister, Vera Washburn all died before her.

An hour of calling will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from Noon until 1:00 pm at the United Methodist Church in Adams followed by a funeral service at 1 pm with Jennie Mantle officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Adams Center. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, Alzheimer’s Association, or the Miss Adirondack/Miss Thousand Islands Scholarship Organization. Online condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.