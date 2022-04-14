Lewis County Search & Rescue getting town help for new EMTs

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Search and Rescue needs more people to answer the community’s calls for help. To get them, one town will help foot the bill.

The town of Denmark is offering free books and course materials for 5 residents who are looking to become an EMT and want to take the next step.

“You know, I can tell you it takes a special type of person to do what we do,” said Lewis County Search and Rescue Chief of Operations Josh Levesque.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been taxing for Lewis County Search and Rescue, to say the least. Of approximately 125 members it had before the pandemic, that number is now below 100.

“We’re one of the only ones in the area that’s offering sign-on bonuses, and still, there’s very few interest coming,” said Levesque.

But if you think you have what it takes: before you can work in the back of the rig, you have to put in time behind the desk.

That’s where the town of Denmark comes in. It’s offering to pay for the materials needed to take Lewis County Search and Rescue’s four-month EMS course.

“The benefits of having 5 people far outweighs the cost of the materials if we can have 5 more EMTs in the town that can help respond from their homes,” said Denmark Supervisor Scott Doyle.

Levesque admits the job isn’t for everyone, but it is worthwhile.

“The reward really is the ability to help people, to take a talent that we have, the education we’ve been given, and help our community,” he said.

Classes start back up in August. If you live in the town of Denmark and want to take advantage of the opportunity, you can apply through Lewis County Search and Rescue’s website.

