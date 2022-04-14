Advertisement

Lewis County Search & Rescue getting town help for new EMTs

Lewis County Search and Rescue
Lewis County Search and Rescue(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Search and Rescue needs more people to answer the community’s calls for help. To get them, one town will help foot the bill.

The town of Denmark is offering free books and course materials for 5 residents who are looking to become an EMT and want to take the next step.

“You know, I can tell you it takes a special type of person to do what we do,” said Lewis County Search and Rescue Chief of Operations Josh Levesque.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been taxing for Lewis County Search and Rescue, to say the least. Of approximately 125 members it had before the pandemic, that number is now below 100.

“We’re one of the only ones in the area that’s offering sign-on bonuses, and still, there’s very few interest coming,” said Levesque.

But if you think you have what it takes: before you can work in the back of the rig, you have to put in time behind the desk.

That’s where the town of Denmark comes in. It’s offering to pay for the materials needed to take Lewis County Search and Rescue’s four-month EMS course.

“The benefits of having 5 people far outweighs the cost of the materials if we can have 5 more EMTs in the town that can help respond from their homes,” said Denmark Supervisor Scott Doyle.

Levesque admits the job isn’t for everyone, but it is worthwhile.

“The reward really is the ability to help people, to take a talent that we have, the education we’ve been given, and help our community,” he said.

Classes start back up in August. If you live in the town of Denmark and want to take advantage of the opportunity, you can apply through Lewis County Search and Rescue’s website.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
Watertown woman allegedly stole $58K in welfare benefits
Blind Bay
Land trust to buy Blind Bay parcel to block proposed CBP facility
The Eatery
New eatery opens in downtown Watertown
2 arrested in Lewis County on drug charges
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wields baseball bat, charged with assault

Latest News

Hotis Motel
Will be power stay on at Hotis Motel?
COVID-19 BA.2 variant
Health officials urge Covid precautions during Easter weekend
Court Street in Watertown
Watertown putting projects back out to bid
The town of Watertown is taking over the water tower and water system on the property of the...
Town taking over former prison’s water system